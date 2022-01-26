      Weather Alert

Flames cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to home on San Antonio’s Southeast side

Don Morgan
Jan 26, 2022 @ 7:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire caused nearly $50,000 worth of damage to a home on the city’s Southeast side.

KSAT-12 reports that the fire in the 4300 block of Roland Road was called in at around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday.

Flames were burning through the kitchen when firefighters arrived. They had a tough time getting into the home due to the amount of belongings the homeowner has packed inside.

The fire also did some damage to the attic, before it was extinguished.

Nobody was home at the time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

