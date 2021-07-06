      Weather Alert

Flash flood warnings extend through afternoon, rain chances through next week

Katy Barber
Jul 6, 2021 @ 11:03am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Heavy rains slamming San Antonio since Sunday have led to road closures and power outages for thousands around the city.

At least 5,000 CPS Energy customers were without power late Monday due to lighting and other weather-related causes. More than 3,100 were without power around 10:30 a.m. according to the CPS Energy outage map. JBSA announced around noon that Hall Street Bridge and Kelly Drive at Lackland Air Force Base are closed.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until at least noon for part of the county including Shavano Park, Leon Valley, Lackland Air Force Base, and Helotes.

According to the Bexar C0unty flood map around 10:30 a.m., 41 roadways were closed due to high water. The city of San Antonio reported through the public works department that 15 roadways within the city are closed due to water over the roadway.

A river flood warning was issued for Leon Creek as rainfall is expected to feed into the creed and hit flood stage. NWS officials said it may rise to more than 20 feet and hit the major flood stage by late afternoon. NBC Meteorologist Brad Sowder said the creek has risen more than 10 feet since 10 a.m.

Reports of fast-moving flood water at Olmos Creek have been shared across social media along with officials urging drivers to turn around and don’t drown.

The flooding has closed parks around the county including Raymond Russel Park, Comanche Park and portions of Rodriguez Park.

Parts of Bexar County have seen between seven and nine inches of rainfall since Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast through early next week accompanied by lower-than-average temperatures. Forecasted high temperatures stay below 90 degrees with lows around 74 degrees during the evening.

Here are some views around town from social media:

