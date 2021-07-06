Flash flood warnings extend through afternoon, rain chances through next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Heavy rains slamming San Antonio since Sunday have led to road closures and power outages for thousands around the city.
At least 5,000 CPS Energy customers were without power late Monday due to lighting and other weather-related causes. More than 3,100 were without power around 10:30 a.m. according to the CPS Energy outage map. JBSA announced around noon that Hall Street Bridge and Kelly Drive at Lackland Air Force Base are closed.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until at least noon for part of the county including Shavano Park, Leon Valley, Lackland Air Force Base, and Helotes.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Leon Valley TX, Lackland Air Force Base TX, Helotes TX until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Ym3GfZIBKI
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 6, 2021
According to the Bexar C0unty flood map around 10:30 a.m., 41 roadways were closed due to high water. The city of San Antonio reported through the public works department that 15 roadways within the city are closed due to water over the roadway.
A river flood warning was issued for Leon Creek as rainfall is expected to feed into the creed and hit flood stage. NWS officials said it may rise to more than 20 feet and hit the major flood stage by late afternoon. NBC Meteorologist Brad Sowder said the creek has risen more than 10 feet since 10 a.m.
The water at Leon Creek has risen more than 10 feet in the last hour. This is in San Antonio after up to nine inches of rain. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/tR8DDIVLYc
— Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) July 6, 2021
Reports of fast-moving flood water at Olmos Creek have been shared across social media along with officials urging drivers to turn around and don’t drown.
Yay! People Turning Around and Not Drowning! Follow their example. You never know how deep the water is, how fast it is moving, or the condition of the road under the water. https://t.co/cMACTzjkCp
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 6, 2021
The flooding has closed parks around the county including Raymond Russel Park, Comanche Park and portions of Rodriguez Park.
Parts of Bexar County have seen between seven and nine inches of rainfall since Sunday.
10:43a 7/6 – Graphic depicting rainfall since Sunday. Some areas have picked up several inches (7-9 inches in parts of Bexar County as of this AM), while other areas have picked up little to none.
This is a great example of localized heavy rain/flooding threats. pic.twitter.com/GfCtstM2Rh
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 6, 2021
Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast through early next week accompanied by lower-than-average temperatures. Forecasted high temperatures stay below 90 degrees with lows around 74 degrees during the evening.
Here are some views around town from social media:
Confirmed from the San Antonio Water System, the flooding is happening at a large sewage replacement project. What you are seeing is water filling the hole @MySAWS dug for the new pipe.
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 6, 2021
“A dumpster takes a dive along Huebner Creek in Leon Valley, heading toward Bandera Road.” (📸 Gloria DeLeon)
Share your photos and video here: https://t.co/K1yVrKFZDg#flood #flashflood #flooding #sanantonio #texas #weather #dumpster pic.twitter.com/5RKjSwvLcO
— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 6, 2021
“Flooding at Pinn Rd and Highway 151.” (📸 Humberto Mendiola)
Share your photos and video here: https://t.co/K1yVrKFZDg#flood #flashflood #flooding #sanantonio #texas #weather pic.twitter.com/xJDURSEGhV
— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 6, 2021
“Olmos Creek water flow.” (📸 Alex Gamez)
Share your photos and video here: https://t.co/yhD6EQoCN2#flood #flashflood #flooding #sanantonio #texas #weather #OlmosCreek pic.twitter.com/MBBST35XeA
— KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) July 6, 2021
Leon Creek under the Two Creeks/Baywater Stage bridge in Leon Springs (looking southeast-ish)! 💧💧💧#satxwx pic.twitter.com/bkxkI8tEH8
— Greg (@Bagrly) July 6, 2021
FLOOD WARNING! This is Poss Road in Leon Velley. (📸 Carlos Sanchez)
Share your photos and video here: https://t.co/K1yVrKFZDg#flood #flashflood #flooding #sanantonio #texas #weather pic.twitter.com/hTxm6kf9DL
— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 6, 2021
— BexarCountySevereWX (@BexarCOSW) July 6, 2021
Drivers have pulled over & are watching construction equipment float by at Hwy 90 @ Leon Creek. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/gkwOQO1dRI
— Stacia Willson (@StaciaWillson) July 6, 2021
NEW: A look at Zarzamora Creek near Loop 410 and Evers as water rushes through. Please be careful SA 🙏🏻 @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/BLBttAPbjT
— Kristina De Leon (@KristinaDeLeon) July 6, 2021
