Flash Flood Watch for San Antonio, surrounding areas through Saturday evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 pm Saturday for parts of South Central Texas, including San Antonio.

Forecasters say a cluster of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico is on a path to South Texas with a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by this evening.

The system could bring up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas getting as much as 8 inches. That includes San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country and Coastal Plains.