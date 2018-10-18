Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Heavy rain is in the forecast today, which will threaten already-saturated grounds and swollen rivers and creeds. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for San Antonio and areas north and west of us through 7 a.m. Friday.

The primary threat is along and west of IH 35, including Austin and San Antonio.

Some areas could get 1 to 2 inches of rain , with a few spots getting up to 4 inches today through Saturday morning.

Anyone living along a creek or river should pay close attention to weather and river forecasts through the middle of next week.