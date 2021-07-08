Flash flood watch includes Bexar County through Friday evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area.
The watch is in effect for Atascosa, Bexar, Gonzales, Guadalupe and Wilson counties through Friday evening.
The flash flood watch comes after a period of rain that dropped nearly ten inches on parts of the county and caused flash flooding earlier this week.
The NWS said some areas may receive up to five to seven inches of rain.
