      Weather Alert

Flash flood watch includes Bexar County through Friday evening

Katy Barber
Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:38pm
Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area.

The watch is in effect for Atascosa, Bexar, Gonzales, Guadalupe and Wilson counties through Friday evening.

The flash flood watch comes after a period of rain that dropped nearly ten inches on parts of the county and caused flash flooding earlier this week.

The NWS said some areas may receive up to five to seven inches of rain.

Five houses and mobile home flooded during Leon Valley, Helotes area heavy rain

Nearly 10 inches of rain trigger floods around Bexar County

Missions welcomed former ‘Missions’, now Amarillo, amid drenching deluge

Flash flood warnings extend through afternoon, rain chances through next week

TAGS
Flash Flood Watch National Weather Service NWS rain
Popular Posts
Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend
Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16
July 4 fireworks show will honor New Bruanfels 175th birthday
Pentatonix talks A Capitol Fourth and what's to come in 2021
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of S. Carolina man
Connect With Us Listen To Us On