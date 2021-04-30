      Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch issued for the San Antonio area

Don Morgan
Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:59am
National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It won’t match the intensity of the storm system that rocked the area Wednesday night but a round of heavy rain is going to put a damper on your weekend plans.

The National Weather Service says numerous storms are possible beginning today and lasting through Saturday.

Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain in Bexar and Comal Counties.

At this point, the prediction is for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall with isolated amounts exceeding 6 inches in some locations.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday evening.

TAGS
San Antonio weather
Popular Posts
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
New Video Trey's Take On The Latest Covid Numbers
Severe weather chance coming Tuesday, Hill Country flooding possible Wednesday
Storms with potentially large hail possible in western portions of San Antonio area