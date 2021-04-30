Flash Flood Watch issued for the San Antonio area
National Weather Service
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It won’t match the intensity of the storm system that rocked the area Wednesday night but a round of heavy rain is going to put a damper on your weekend plans.
The National Weather Service says numerous storms are possible beginning today and lasting through Saturday.
Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain in Bexar and Comal Counties.
At this point, the prediction is for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall with isolated amounts exceeding 6 inches in some locations.
NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday evening.