Flashback Friday: 1987

By Jack Riccardi
February 24, 2023 1:37PM CST
Flashback Friday: 1987
In the early days, radio announcers were the paid in wine.

Seriously, I have no recollection of what was going on in this photo, at WNTN, which was one of the last remaining disco stations at the time.

What I do remember: it was my first radio job, the station operated out of a tiny house on a dirt lot next to the town junkyard, and was licensed to operate from sunrise to sunset local time. Winter workdays were pretty short.

It was a great place to start.

 

 

