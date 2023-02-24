Flashback Friday: 1987

KTSA/Jack Riccardi photo

In the early days, radio announcers were the paid in wine.

Seriously, I have no recollection of what was going on in this photo, at WNTN, which was one of the last remaining disco stations at the time.

What I do remember: it was my first radio job, the station operated out of a tiny house on a dirt lot next to the town junkyard, and was licensed to operate from sunrise to sunset local time. Winter workdays were pretty short.

It was a great place to start.