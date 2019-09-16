Flavored e-cigarettes highly effective when targeting young people.
Lars brings on regular guest Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press and the owner of HenryMillerMD.org to discuss the recent deaths linked to vaping. The deaths have created a wave of panic across the country amongst consumers and non-consumers alike. Politicians are taking action including the president to ban enticing flavors that are attracting children but some believe the flavors aren’t the biggest concern. Listen below for more.
