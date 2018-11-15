Flights temporarily grounded in Austin due to reports of shooting at planes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — All flights out of Austin were grounded Thursday afternoon after reports of someone shooting at planes.

The Austin American-Statesman said the order was given just before 12:30 p.m.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating at Richard Moya Park after someone reported a person shooting at planes taking off from Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights resumed at around 2:15 p.m. when officials said there was no longer any threat.

The sheriff’s office said after searching for two hours, deputies were not able to find a shooter or a weapon in relation to the reported shooting.

The airport says if you have plans to fly out of Austin, you should check with your carrier to see the status of your flight.