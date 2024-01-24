Flood Watch for just outside San Antonio extended through noon Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is extending the Flash Flood Watch until Thursday at 12 p.m. with a Level 1-2 out of 5 risk for flooding continuing through Wednesday night along and east of I-35. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with localized higher amounts, are forecast across the Coastal Plains.

Areas along and east of the Interstate 35 Corridor are saturated after heavy rainfall the past three days. NWS says any additional heavy rainfall will lead to very quick runoff and flooding.

Flooding is favored in urban and low-lying areas, and especially over the Coastal Plains. That means minor mainstem river flooding is possible across the Coastal Plains.

Weather forecasters say flooding along Leon and Salado Creek is possible in Bexar County if heavier rainfall impacts this area Wednesday night.

A level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for some areas through Wednesday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats with any severe storms.

Heavy rainfall threat decreases Thursday.

Should you encounter standing or moving water, remember: It can be hard to tell how deep or how fast the water is moving, especially at night. You are urged to turn around, don’t drown.