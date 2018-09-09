Flash Flood watch, road closures in San Antonio and surrounding areas
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 9, 2018 @ 10:04 AM
A car drives through a road as it slowly begins to flood as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Boaters are evacuating to safe harbors, and motorists are fleeing barrier islands as the Gulf Coast hustles to get ready for the storm. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSANews) – A Flash Flood Watch remains  through this evening for part of South Central Texas, including Bexar, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop,  Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kinney, Lavaca, Lee, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson, Wilson, and Zavala.

At 7:30 this morning, the National Weather Service reported up to 6 inches of rain had fallen.  The heaviest was in southern and western Bexar County along and southwest of Loop 1604 and the Medina River and parts of the San Antonio River watersheds, as well as Northeastern Bexar County from north of San Antonio International Airport to Cibolo Creek into western Comal County near Spring Branch and the Guadalupe River.

Additional rainfall  amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the area.

A Flash Flood Warning was scheduled to expire at 10:45 this morning for Bexar County and western parts of Comal County.

The heavy rain prompted several road closures in the San Antonio area.

 


		    


    

        

            

