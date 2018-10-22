Flooding prompts boil-water notice for Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Residents of the Texas state capital are being ordered to boil their tap water before drinking after flooding in recent weeks filled the lakes that feed their supply with silt, mud and debris.

The city of Austin said in a statement Monday that the water needs extended filtration and treatment before it will be safe to consume. There is no indication of bacterial infiltration.

Austin Water’s more than 1 million customers have been told to boil water intended for drinking, cooking and making ice, and avoid drinking fountains.

The boil-water notice prompted a rush on bottled water at grocery stores such as H-E-B, where shelves were emptied of supplies.

Mayor Stever Adler says that “the unprecedented rain and runoff through our entire lake system has simply overwhelmed our treatment capacity.”

The San Antonio Water System says it is sending a 5,000 gallon water tanker up to Austin to supply clean water from the Edwards Aquifer. The tanker will be able to resupply when it runs out.

SAWS says the tanker will be available to Austin for as long as needed.

Additional reporting from KTSA News’ Dennis Foley.