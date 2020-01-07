      Weather Alert

Floresville city councilman dies in collision south of San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 7, 2020 @ 4:21am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Floresville city councilman has died in a traffic accident.  Gerard Jimenez was killed in a two-car collision just before 1 pm Monday on Highway 96 at FM 1344.

Jimenez retired from Kelly Air Force Base as a jet engine mechanic and was re-elected to Place Four on the Floresville City Council in 2017.

Funeral services are pending.  Thursday’s regularly scheduled council meeting has been canceled as the city just south of San Antonio mourns the loss of Jimenez.

