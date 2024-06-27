KTSA KTSA Logo

Floresville ISD board approves random drug testing for students

By Don Morgan
June 27, 2024 6:47AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The school board for the Floresville ISD has unanimously approved random drug testing from students in grades 7 through 12.

KSAT 12 is reporting that students who are in contests, UIL competitions, athletics, extracurricular activities, student organizations and those who are permitted to drive or park on campus.

The report goes on to say that students who fail a drug test will have varying punishments. First time offenders will be suspended from games, performances, events and on-campus parking for 15 instructional days.

The penalties increase for a second failed drug tests.

Testing for a year will cost the district about $3,400 and a failed drug test will say on a student’s record until they graduate.

 

 

More about:
Floresville ISD
student drug testing

