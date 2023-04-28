Floresville man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing a child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 74 year old man from Floresville has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.

Martiriano Garcia has been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. A jury returned with the sentence which requires Garcia to serve at least half of before he’s eligible for parole.

The victim was under the age of 14 and was left in Garcia’s care.

Following the sentencing, the Wilson County DA’s office released the following statement:

“Our victim’s courage to come forward and testify about what the defendant did means he will never have the opportunity to hurt another child. We are so grateful for the jury’s decision to see that our child victim received justice and protect any future victims.”

