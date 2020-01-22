Florida construction worker kills boss over political differences
In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's office is Mason Toney. Toney, 28, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of his boss, William Knight, on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Co-workers told investigators that Toney and Knight were friends outside of work despite their political differences. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A construction worker in Florida is accused of murdering his boss with a trowel after they got into a heated political argument.
Law Enforcement Officials believe 28-year-old Mason Toney killed his boss, William Steven Knight, during a dispute at a highway construction site.
He is said to have thrown an American flag next to Knight’s body as the man was dying.
The sheriff’s office talked to many co-workers who say the men were actually friends. In fact, Knight was giving Toney a ride to work when they began to argue over politics.
According to co-workers, Toney was anti-government and very outspoken while he boss was a supporter of President Trump.
Co-workers who heard Knight yelling ran to help and found Toney standing over Knight and was stabbing him with a trowel.
Toney reportedly fled the scene in a stolen pickup truck and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.