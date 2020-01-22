      Weather Alert

Florida construction worker kills boss over political differences

Don Morgan
Jan 22, 2020 @ 7:32am
In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's office is Mason Toney. Toney, 28, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of his boss, William Knight, on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Co-workers told investigators that Toney and Knight were friends outside of work despite their political differences. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A construction worker in Florida is accused of murdering his boss with a trowel after they got into a heated political argument.

Law Enforcement Officials believe 28-year-old Mason Toney killed his boss, William Steven Knight, during a dispute at a highway construction site.

He is said to have thrown an American flag next to Knight’s body as the man was dying.

The sheriff’s office talked to many co-workers who say the men were actually friends. In fact, Knight was giving Toney a ride to work when they began to argue over politics.

According to co-workers, Toney was anti-government and very outspoken while he boss was a supporter of President Trump.

Co-workers who heard Knight yelling ran to help and found Toney standing over Knight and was stabbing him with a trowel.

Toney reportedly fled the scene in a stolen pickup truck and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

