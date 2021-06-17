      Weather Alert

Florida governor heeds call from Texas, Arizona for border help

Associated Press
Jun 17, 2021 @ 7:12am

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is castigating the Biden administration for what he called “a disaster and an emergency” at the nation’s border with Mexico.

On Wednesday, the Republican governor said he would send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona, whose Republican governors have appealed to other states for help.

DeSantis becomes the first governor to heed the call from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send law officers to the border.

The Florida governor was scant on details, including when the personnel will head to the border – or how many.

TAGS
Arizona Border Security Florida Ron DeSantis texas
