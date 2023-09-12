KTSA KTSA Logo

Florida law restricting transgender adult care can be enforced while challenged in court

By Associated Press
September 12, 2023 3:08PM CDT
Share
Florida law restricting transgender adult care can be enforced while challenged in court
Demonstrators supporting restrictions on transgender student athletes are gathered at the Texas State Capitol on the first day of the 87th Legislature’s third special session on September 20, 2021 (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law restricting health care for transgender people can still be applied to adults while it is being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Judge Robert Hinkle, who previously blocked the law’s enforcement on behalf of minors, ruled that adults seeking to expand his injunction haven’t proven they would be irreparably harmed until the case is resolved.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in May bans any transgender treatment for minors and requires transgender adults give consent to treatment in person and with a physician present. Advocates say that is a problem because much of the care is prescribed by nurse practitioners and/or through telehealth – and that it’s too hard for many patients to get or get to in-person appointments with physicians.

Florida is one of 22 states to adopt a law in the last few years banning gender-affirming care for children. But unlike others, the one signed by DeSantis, a candidate for president, also has provisions aimed at care for transgender adults.

More about:
banning gender-affirming
Gov. Ron DeSantis
restricting
Transgender

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
2

Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS
3

One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex
4

SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified
5

New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin