Florida man steals two police cars during chase, “believed he had consent by mental telepathy”
(KTSA News) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday afternoon after stealing two police cars during a pursuit following a crystal meth bender.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a Cocoa Police Department was stolen and was traveling north on Interstate 95.
Pursuing officers and sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully use the PIT maneuver on the cruiser, causing it to go into the woods off the shoulder on the interstate. The pursuing officers pinned the car in woods, but the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Xavier Cummings, was able to get out on foot with a firearm while being pepper sprayed.
Cummings ran to an idling and empty K-9 police cruiser while the officers chasing him tried to use a Taser on him, which failed.
He continued the pursuit another six miles north on Interstate 95, when stop sticks caused the vehicle to veer off the pavement into a muddy median near Daytona Beach. Cummings was arrested without injury.
After his arrest, Cummings admitted to taking the first police car without verbal permission, but stated he “believed he had consent by mental telepathy.”
The sheriff’s office said Cummings showed signs of experiencing mental health issues. Additionally, he told officers he had used crystal meth earlier in the day and had not slept in 24 hours.
Cummings now faces a variety of charges, including armed burglary, fleeing law enforcement, and grand theft auto.