Florida police dog wears uniform, tie for ID badge photo

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 26, 2020 @ 6:36pm
K-9 chico with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida poses for his ID Badge photo in full uniform/Photo-Orange County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s picture day.  You’ve got to look sharp, especially if you’re the four-legged crime-fighting star of  the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

K-9 Chico wore a uniform, complete with a badge, stripes and a tie for his ID badge photo.  Chico’s handler has dressed him up before, but this is the first time Chico has worn a uniform like his human co-workers and the photo is getting thousands of likes on Facebook.

