Florida police dog wears uniform, tie for ID badge photo
K-9 chico with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida poses for his ID Badge photo in full uniform/Photo-Orange County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s picture day. You’ve got to look sharp, especially if you’re the four-legged crime-fighting star of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
K-9 Chico wore a uniform, complete with a badge, stripes and a tie for his ID badge photo. Chico’s handler has dressed him up before, but this is the first time Chico has worn a uniform like his human co-workers and the photo is getting thousands of likes on Facebook.