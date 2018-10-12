Food Network’s Guy Fieri rides a longhorn in San Antonio

The Food Network’s Guy Fieri’s in town. The host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” posted a photo of himself on a longhorn on Instagram and Twitter .
“In Texas and decided to trade in 600 hp for one bull power,” he posted.
The photo was taken outside the Smoke Shack Restaurant on Broadway at Pershing.
Fieri seems to really like San Antonio. He was here a few months ago to tape a segment at La Panaderia downtown. He’s also featured Tip Top Cafe, Magnolia Pancake Haus, The Cove and Taco Taco Cafe on his show.
