Food truck owner shot during robbery on San Antonio’s North Side

By Don Morgan
December 6, 2022 6:24AM CST
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a food truck owner to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

FOX 29 is reporting that a man walked up to the food truck at around 12:30 A.M. He pulled a gun, robbed the owner then ran away. The owner chased the man but the crook turned around and fired his gun, hitting the owner one time.

The crook then ran to a vehicle that was parked nearby and sped away from the scene.

Police haven’t been able to locate the shooter and there’s no description of him or the car he was in.

The food truck owner was brought to a local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.

