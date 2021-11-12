      Weather Alert

For Disney+ Day, Marvel movies launching in “IMAX Enhanced” format

ABC News
Nov 12, 2021 @ 10:14am

Chances are, your TV isn’t the standard IMAX screen size — some 52 by 72 feet — but Disney+ has released a slew of Marvel movies and other content in what it’s calling the IMAX Enhanced format on Friday’s Disney+ Day.

The films boast stunning picture quality, but also a different screen ratio than you might have gotten used to since the advent of widescreen TVs. Simply put, the movies play without the black “letterbox” borders at the top and bottom of your screen.

Technically, speaking, the movies appear in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, vs. your standard 16:9, and will screen with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS audio, if your TV is compatible.

Thirteen Marvel films are now available in IMAX Enhanced, including the just-released to Disney+ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The others include Iron ManCaptain MarvelCaptain America: Civil WarDoctor StrangeBlack PantherBlack WidowGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2Ant-Man and the WaspThor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
Disney Disney+ Day IMAX Marvel
Popular Posts
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Is China preparing for a war against America?
11 San Antonio area men arrested in Kerr County prostitution and child sex abuse sting
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On