For Progressives, free speech only applies to the values they support

Lars Larson
Jun 16, 2020 @ 1:09pm

Lars brings on Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and author most recently of “The War on Guns: Arming Yourself Against Gun Control Lies” to discuss why “open minded” liberals have a track record of not supporting all types of free speech. Dr. John Lott explains to Lars about how he has received backlash from news outlets on his latest article, despite it being an opinion piece. Listen below for more.

The post For Progressives, free speech only applies to the values they support appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

