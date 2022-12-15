KTSA KTSA Logo

For the first time in history scientists have achieved Nuclear Fusion

By Lars Larson
December 15, 2022 1:14PM CST
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced the achievement of fusion ignition at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)—a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power. With being able to produce more energy than ever, will it lead to America reopening our nuclear energy sites? For more information, Lars speaks with Myron Ebell, the Director of Center for Energy and Environment for Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI).

 

