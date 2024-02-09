Forbes: 5 Texas cities make top 25 for worst drivers in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has been said that everything is bigger and better in Texas.

But a new study by Forbes Advisor suggests that this expression may also apply to drivers in Texas, but perhaps not in a positive way.

Dallas and Forth Worth landed in the top 10 of the study while finishing at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively. Again, this is a ranking of the worst drivers in the nation by city.

Houston, San Antonio and Austin were not to be left out. As the Lone Star State’s largest city, Houston ended up No. 23, but the Alamo City, despite a lower population, managed to finish at No. 12. The capital city of Austin ranked No. 24 in the study, making Texas the state with the most cities showing up in the study – by far.

Scores were gathered across five metrics:

Number of fatal car accidents per 100,000 city residents: 24% of score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels of 0.08+) per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of fatal car accidents involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

You can see the entire breakdown by clicking here.