Forbes: H-E-B among biggest companies in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the biggest companies in the nation is getting bigger, and chances are you know the company well.

Forbes has just released “America’s Largest Private Companies” list, and H-E-B now ranks No. 5, which is up from a No.6 ranking last year.

H-E-B ranks as the largest Texas company on the Forbes list with reported revenue of $43.6 billion and 145,000 employees.

To make the Forbes list, a company had to have $2 billion or more in revenue in the most recent fiscal year. This year’s list included 258 private companies, which is up from 246 last year.

