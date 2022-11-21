Ford Holiday River Parade to begin day after Thanksgiving

Night Time Scenic Views of the River Walk with Arched Stone Bridge with Christmas Lights on a Rainy Day at San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The 41st Ford Holiday River Parade is set to begin on Friday, November 25th.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. with illuminated floats cruising down the parade route.

KSAT-TV reports there will be 28 lit-up floats traveling the 4-mile route and more than 100,000 lights will be strung along the River Walk.

This year’s parade will be themed “Tastes and Traditions Around the World” and you can get information on tickets by clicking here.

Organizers are reminding parents that strollers and carriers are not allowed at the event.