Forecasters predict scary weather for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Kids will have their hands full tonight with trick-or-treat bags, flashlights and umbrellas.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says there’s a chance for thunderstorms this evening.

“Some hefty showers and thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind gusts with hail and frequent lightning,” said DeVore.

He says the storms are expected to roll in as trick-or-treaters get ready to head out.

“It could get pretty dicey right in that time frame, late afternoon or evening hours,” he said.

The real scary stuff will be east of San Antonio.

“I think the best chance for an isolated tornado or anything worse than that is east of us as this thing really gets going later this evening into tonight as you head toward Houston or Louisiana,” said DeVore.

