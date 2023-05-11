Former Austin ISD teacher gets 7-year prison sentence for having sex with minors in Columbia

Close up view of brown gavel over sound block on gray planks against textured wooden background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former teacher in the Austin ISD now has a sentence 84 months in prison for having paid minors for sex in South America.

Michael Wayne Roberts, 41, will also face 10 years of supervised release and must pay $147,844.51 in restitution to his victims.

Roberts was sentenced in Austin on Wednesday for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

According to court documents, Roberts was living in Medellin, Colombia when he paid money for sex with three Colombian girls between the ages of 13 and 15 on multiple occasions between December 2020 and June 2021. Roberts was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 and has remained in federal custody since then. He pleaded guilty in February to all three counts in his indictment.

In addition to the prison sentence, supervised release and restitution, Roberts must also register as a sex offender.

“This sentencing reflects that those who engage in sexual conduct with minors, regardless of where it occurs, will be held accountable for their heinous, predatory crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “I am grateful for the diligent work of the Colombian National Police and our federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of this individual. Their commitment to justice has made our communities safer and protected our most vulnerable population—our children.”

“Protecting the children in our communities remains a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Alejandro M. Amaro for HSI San Antonio.

“This sentence is a testament that HSI remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population, especially those individuals that hold positions of public trust.”

HSI and the Colombian National Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Henneke prosecuted the case.