Former Austin radio journalist Joy Diaz announces she is running for Governor of Texas

Don Morgan
Dec 9, 2021 @ 4:42am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another Democrat is running for Governor of Texas.

Joy Diaz announced her candidacy Wednesday.

Diaz is a former educator and radio journalist for Texas Public Radio.

In a video posted to her social media accounts, Diaz highlights her plans for the border and public education.

 

 

Diaz will face Beto O’Rourke, a failed candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and the White House in 2020 and Missouri City educator Deirdre Gilbert in the March Democratic Primary.

On the Republican side, Governor Greg Abbott will look to hold off challenges from former State Senator Don Huffines and Allen West, the former Chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

 

TAGS
Joy Diaz texas Texas Governors Race
