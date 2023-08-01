Former band teacher facing child porn charges arrested again in sting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It sounds like an episode right out of “Dateline’s To Catch a Predator.”

In this case, it is taking place in the San Antonio region.

An ex-band teacher, out on bond stemming from a August 2022 arrest and charges of sharing child pornography and promotion of child porn, is busted again by the Converse Police Department.

Police say Mark Mallow, 27, thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old while chatting online, but he was actually chatting with an adult who was outing online predators.

Investigators say the adult turned over the conversations to Converse PD.

In his online chats Mallow said he wanted explicit photographs of the boy, described sexual acts, and set up a time and place to meet his prospective victim, according to police.

Mallow was met by Converse police officers who placed him under arrest before he was later charged with possession of child porn, online solicitation of a minor and a violation of bond and protective order.

Arrest affidavits in the 2022 case, obtained by KSAT 12, show Mallow posted five files of child pornography to Snapchat, including four photos and one video.

Snapchat took action and reported Mallow to the The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mallow’s first arrest came August 31, 2022 when he was a teacher at Woodlake Hills Middle School in the Judson Independent School District.

Investigators say a court-ordered GPS tracking device and house arrest did not stop Mallow from trying to lure a child to his home.