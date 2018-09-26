Former Bandidos leader sentenced to life in federal prison

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The former boss of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization was sentenced to life in federal prison Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say 63-year-old Jeffrey Pike was officially sentenced to live plus 10 years for racketeering and drug trafficking charges.

“As I have said before, this prosecution shows that the Department of Justice has the tools to strip away a veneer of legitimate activity to expose and punish underlying criminal conduct. Others—and not only those involved in violent activity—should take note,” stated United States Attorney John F. Bash.

The organization’s vice president, John Portillo, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in federal prison.

Both were convicted in May on 13 counts that included racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, drug distribution and firearms charges.

In 2006, Pike and Portillo ordered other Bandidos members to murder Anthony Benesh, who at the time was trying to start a Texas chapter of the Hells Angels in Austin.

Members of the Bandidos warned Benesh to cease his activities and recruitment, which he ignored.

Several Bandidos members murdered Benesh in March 2006 outside an Austin restaurant.

Jurors also found that Portillo and others killed Robert Lara in 2002 in Atascosa County as payback for killing a Bandidos member in 2001. They also found Pike, Portillo and others conspired to murder and assault those involved with the Cossacks Outlaw Motorcycle Organization.

“The sentencing rendered today is the result of the outstanding partnership between the FBI and all our law enforcement partners,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “This effort demonstrates our ongoing commitment to prevent gang violence and criminal activity from poisoning our communities. It also sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue and prosecute the leaders and members of these violent criminal enterprises.”

“Gang violence is a threat to the safety and security of Texas communities,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “These are complex cases, but thanks to the hard work and collaboration between law enforcement authorities and prosecutors, these criminals are no longer free to prey on our communities.”