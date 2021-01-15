Former Bexar County DA Nico LaHood representing woman charged with election fraud
Photo: Nico LaHood/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A San Antonio woman arrested this week on election fraud charges is out on bond. Raquel Rodriguez is being represented by Former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood.
“We just believe that every person deserves a fair process,” LaHood told KTSA News.”That’s what the Constitution secures for us. It’s called due process, fundamental fair play.”
The Texas Attorney General’s office launched an investigation after a video released last fall by Project Veritas showed Rodriguez apparently helping an elderly woman fill out a mail-in ballot.
She also talked about illegal schemes. In the video, Rodriguez says,”That right there, it’s against the law for me to tell her, like ‘you realize you voted for…’ You’re not supposed to say nothing.”
In another snippet she says,”Everything I’ve done right now is wrong.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax,”It’s pretty amazing. This is what goes on, we just don’t often get videotaped confessions like this.”
LaHood doesn’t think it’s an open-and-shut case.
“People talking about doing something illegal is very different than people doing something illegal,” said LaHood. “We have some information that we will share with people that is not in the public venue right now,”
The former DA has a lot of questions about the way the case against his client was handled.
“Why wasn’t evidence presented to a grand jury, meaning that they presented it to an independent magistrate. It was not presented to a grand jury. There is not a true bill of indictment at this time,” said LaHood.
Rodriguez was booked into the Kendall County Jail Wednesday on charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. She was released Thursday afternoon after posting bond.
LaHood wonders why the case was filed in Kendall County. He told KTSA News that the law allows cases to be filed in adjacent counties, but the allegations against Rodriguez were not based in Kendall County.
Rodriguez worked on the campaigns of Democratic and Republican candidates.