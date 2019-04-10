Former Bexar County Detention Officer sentenced for bringing meth to inmates

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A former Bexar County Jail Guard is going to prison for a year and a half.

27 year old Ruben Hernandez was a Detention Officer at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, until he was caught in a scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine to inmates.

He and another Detention Officer, Gabriel Ortiz, smuggled meth for more than a month in 2018.

Their scheme was discovered during an undercover operation.

Ortiz is currently serving a 3 year sentence. Hernandez was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release when he completes his prison term.

“We are proud to have partnered for the first time with the FBI on this joint sting operation,” stated Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. “I am pleased with the conviction in this case, and my stance remains the same on rooting out misconduct.”

The FBI and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.