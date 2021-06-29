      Weather Alert

Former Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested for using excessive force

Katy Barber
Jun 29, 2021 @ 4:45pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Bexar County juvenile detention officer was arrested today after he reportedly used excessive force while restraining a teenager in custody in 2019.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Ramon Montanya was restraining a 13-year-old at the Juvenile Detention Center on June 29, 2019, when he hyperextended the teenager’s arm and fractured his shoulder. Montanya was 29-years-old at the time.

Montanya was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury last week. The indictment says Montanya knowingly and unlawfully mistreated the teenager and alleges that he was “acting under the color of his employment as a public servant, namely a detention officer,” according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The teenager had to be taken to a local hospital, which prompted an internal investigation by the Juvenile Detention Center and later the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Public Integrity Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Montanya on two charges: injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison and a fine up to $10,000; and assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000.

 

