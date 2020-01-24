Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to 50 years for producing child porn
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Border Patrol agent was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Vernon Millican of Leakey pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
In court, Millican admitted he used multiple devices to produce and possess images and videos of himself sexually assaulting a child who was six-year-old when the abuse started in April 2015.
“Today we put behind bars a brutal sexual predator who is a disgrace to the Border Patrol and the United States. His punishment is richly deserved,” stated U.S. Attorney John Bash.
“A heartbreaking reality of the world we’re living in is the hidden abuse of children,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “They’re suffering in silence every day, both in our community and around the world, as we go about our daily lives. The FBI will relentlessly pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized, and bring their perpetrators to justice. We strongly urge members of the public to help us in our fight to protect children, as they are some of the most vulnerable in our community.”