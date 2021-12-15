      Weather Alert

Former Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council employee arrested for possessing child pornography

Don Morgan
Dec 15, 2021 @ 4:54am
This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform in Irving, Texas. Amid the Boy Scouts of America’s complex bankruptcy case filed in February 2020, there is worsening friction between the BSA and the major religious groups that help it run thousands of Scout units. At issue: the churches’ fears that an eventual settlement – while protecting the BSA from future sex-abuse lawsuits – could leave many churches unprotected. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A former Boy Scouts of America employee is out on bond following his arrest on child pornography charges.

KSAT-12  is reporting Christopher Mendoza had been employed with the Alamo Area Council since 2014.

When he was arrested last week he was charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to a statement, the council isn’t aware of any scouting children who were involved in Mendoza’s activities. He was fired as soon as the council became aware of his arrest.

Mendoza was at the Bexar County Jail until he was released on bond.

 

 

TAGS
Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council Christopher Mendoza
Popular Posts
Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT
HBO Max original series to begin filming in Seguin next week
Remains found in western Bexar County identified as missing 18 year old
San Antonio 17-year-old accused in San Marcos murder
Bomb threat forces evacuation of HEB on San Antonio's Southeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On