Former Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council employee arrested for possessing child pornography

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A former Boy Scouts of America employee is out on bond following his arrest on child pornography charges.
KSAT-12 is reporting Christopher Mendoza had been employed with the Alamo Area Council since 2014.
When he was arrested last week he was charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
According to a statement, the council isn’t aware of any scouting children who were involved in Mendoza’s activities. He was fired as soon as the council became aware of his arrest.
Mendoza was at the Bexar County Jail until he was released on bond.