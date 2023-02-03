Former Canyon Lake High School Teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former teacher at Canyon Lake High School accused of having an improper relationship with a student has turned himself in to authorities in Comal County.

There was a warrant out for 38 year old Orlando Naumann of San Antonio. He had been under investigation for engaging in inappropriate communication with a 15 year old student. The allegations were made public last week and Naumann resigned the next day.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office issued a second warrant for a charge unrelated to the investigation at Canyon Lake High School.

The most recent warrant was for a charge of Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

Naumann turned himself in Friday morning and is being held at the Comal County Jail on both

second degree felony charges.

A bond has not yet been set.