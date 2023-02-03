Former Canyon Lake High School Teacher arrested on child pornography charges
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former teacher at Canyon Lake High School accused of having an improper relationship with a student has turned himself in to authorities in Comal County.
There was a warrant out for 38 year old Orlando Naumann of San Antonio. He had been under investigation for engaging in inappropriate communication with a 15 year old student. The allegations were made public last week and Naumann resigned the next day.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office issued a second warrant for a charge unrelated to the investigation at Canyon Lake High School.
The most recent warrant was for a charge of Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography.
Naumann turned himself in Friday morning and is being held at the Comal County Jail on both
second degree felony charges.
A bond has not yet been set.