Former Comal ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student in classroom closet

Classrooms with desks, chairs, podiums and blackboards

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former special education teacher in the Comal Independent School District is being ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with a student in a biology classroom closet.

Emily Anderson, 35, also has to pay a $2,000 fine, perform 500 hours of community service and cannot have any contact with her 15-year-old victim ever again.

KSAT-TV reports Anderson had sex with the child at Canyon High School in New Braunfels. As part of her plea agreement, she also has to register as a sex offender.

The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports the case broke when the victim’s mother found explicit messages on his cell phone. Investigators found that the messages did come from Anderson. The paper also reports that Anderson admitted to having sex with the child in the closet.