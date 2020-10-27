Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke block walks in San Antonio
Beto O'Rourke canvassing voters in San Antonio's North Side with Texas Organizing Project Oct. 27, 2020/Photo-TOP
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – He’s not on the ballot this time, but former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke was block walking in San Antonio Tuesday afternoon with the Texas Organizing Project.
He credited TOP with helping Texas rise to number 1 in the nation in early voting.
“Check this out. Texas, on the eve of the 2018 election, was 50th in voter turnout. We were dead last,” said O’Rourke.”Right now, we are number 1 in the country in early voter turnout.”
Two years ago, O’Rourke lost a close race to Senator Ted Cruz. Now he’s canvassing with TOP in Bexar, Harris and Dallas counties in an effort to flip Texas for Joe Biden and Democratic candidates on the ballot.
“Nothing would tear me away from my home in El Paso, my kids and my wife and son whose birthday is today, except for the work that you are doing,” he said to TOP. “You are doing, literally, the most important and most effective work in the state of Texas right now. I’m so grateful to you and I’m going to support you with everything that I’ve got.”
Joining O’Rourke in a Northside neighborhood near McAllister Park was Celina Montoya, Democratic candidate for State Representative District 121. She’s trying to unseat Steve Allison who defeated her two years ago. Allison took over the office that was held by former Speaker of the House Joe Straus.