Former Dallas Cowboy star fears he may have throat cancer

NFL Network broadcaster Michael Irvin on set after an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is being tested for throat cancer.

The 53-year-old former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted on Instagram Tuesday that he had to get a biopsy because he had been having trouble speaking for several months. The NFL commentators says he lost his voice when the Cowboys beat the Saints November 29.

Irvin admits he’s terrified of the possible prognosis because his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51.

Irvin is being treated at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital in Los Angeles and is asking for prayers.

The NFL commentator won three Super Bowl rings in the mid 90s with Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith.

