Former deputy accused of exposing himself to 15-year-old girl

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 13, 2019 @ 7:32pm
Andres Ibarra, indecent exposure/BCSO Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after his arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.

A 15-year-old girl told investigators she was walking to school when 26-year-old Andres Ibarra asked her if she wanted a ride. Sheriff Javier Salazar says when the girl refused, he exposed himself and she started videotaping.

“The sex act was actually videotaped and once he became aware that he was being videotaped, he didn’t stop,” said Salazar. “This is about as slam dunk as a case gets.”

While commending the girl for providing evidence, he said she put herself in a dangerous situation. She said Ibarra could have grabbed her and put her in his car.

The sheriff claims Ibarra had a criminal history when he was hired in 2016 before Salazar took office. Ibarra resigned earlier this year after being caught sleeping on the job.

“He should never have been working here in the first place and thank God we’re rid of him now, but look at what we’re dealing with now.”

There has been at least one other accusation of indecent exposure against Ibarra since the most recent incident was revealed.

