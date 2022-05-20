Former detention officer, Texas Mafia gang members indicted in Bexar County Jail drug smuggling scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former Bexar County detention officer and multiple Texas Mexican Mafia gang members were indicted on drug smuggling charges this week.
According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, officer Armando Trevino conspired with six other people to smuggle the drugs into the Bexar County Jail from February 16, 2019, to May 25, 2019. Trevino resigned shortly after his arrest in 2019.
Officials said Trevino collaborated with people both inside and out of the Bexar County Jail via phone calls to coordinate where, when and how they would smuggle drugs into the correctional facility. The accused that were not incarcerated at the time of the scheme reportedly procured the drugs, got them to Trevino, who then smuggled the substances into the jail to the incarcerated defendants.
Trevino is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession with intent to deliver heroin, bribery, prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility, possession of buprenorphine with intent to deliver, and possession of controlled substance.
The Texas Mexican Mafia gang members that conspired with Trevino were identified as Johnny Morales, Henry Lozano and Jose Sanchez.
Lozano and Sanchez are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, bribery, prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility.
Morales is charged with engaging in organized crime, bribery, and prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility.
Dario Hernandez, Daisy Perez and Ventura Perez were also indicted as co-defendants in the scheme. Officials said they are not gang members and are not being charged with engaging in organized crime. All three are charged possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, bribery, prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility.