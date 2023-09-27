Former ESPN analyst to challenge Congressman Henry Cuellar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may not come as a surprise that there will be competition to represent Texas in Congressional District 28 in 2024.

In this case, that competition comes in the form of former ESPN-Mexico television sports analyst and U.S. Government employee Jose Sanz of Laredo.

In a Wednesday press release, Sanz announces he will be seeking the Republican nomination with the goal of unseating current Congressman Henry Cuellar.

“Now is the time to stand up and fight for the values most South Texans share,” said Sanz, who was born in Mexico City before moving to the United States with his family to escape violence in the country. “We must secure our border with Mexico, stop human trafficking and the influx of drugs into the United States and cut off the flow of illegal weapons from the United States across the Southern border.”

Sanz says he intends to bring a strong conservative voice to stop deficit spending, secure the border and put more money in the pockets of hard-working South Texas residents.

In a bit of irony, Sanz served for two years as the press secretary and district director for Congressman Cuellar.

“The experience was unparalleled,” Sanz said. “However, over time it became clear that my values and beliefs did not align with those of the office. I had to make a change so I could fight for what matters to me most … my conservative ideals and the ability to represent the family values of the people of District 28 in Washington, D.C.”

Sanz and his family moved to the United States and became legal residents of the country before meeting all the requirements to become U.S. citizens. Jose grew up and attended school in the suburbs of Houston where he was a varsity football player and student leader.

After graduation, Sanz attended the University of Houston, earning a BS in Business Administration and Finance and later received a Masters in Business Administration from Universidad ESEP in Madrid, Spain.

“I know first-hand what it means to live the American dream,” said Sanz, who came to this country when he was 9-years-old. “You do it the right way. You do it the legal way. That is how you become a proud citizen of the United States.”

The 28th Congressional District in Texas stretches from portions of San Antonio to deep South Texas, including much of the southern border.