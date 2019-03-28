Former FEMA Administrator is pushing for more pre-flood mitigation
By Don Morgan
Mar 28, 2019 @ 1:58 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A former FEMA Administrator is in Texas to push state lawmakers into passing legislation that better prepares communities for storm disasters.

Craig Fugate talked to KTSA News about the rising need for pre-flood disaster mitigation.

“Texas has experienced numerous floods in recent years. Of course Harvey made national news but there are other floods that have devastated communities and they’re becoming more frequent.”

Fugate says if the state is waiting for the federal government to help, they’ll miss the chance to avoid a disaster. That’s why he’s asking Texas lawmakers to dip into the state’s rainy day fund or find other methods to fund disaster prevention.

Increased funding should support mitigation projects, such as relocating repeatedly-flooded homes, enhancing storm water management systems, and utilizing nature-based solutions to store flood waters or recharge aquifers.

He noted research that shows six dollars are saved for every one dollar that is spent on pre-flood mitigation.

