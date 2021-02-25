Former Fort Hood commander reassigned to Joint Base San Antonio
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, former commanding general at Fort Hood, reassigned to Joint Base San Antonio/Photo-U.S. Army
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The former acting commander of Fort Hood, who was relieved of duty for failures of leadership following the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been reassigned to Joint Base San Antonio.
According to the Department of Defense, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will be a special assistant to the commanding general of U.S. Army North at JBSA.
Efflandt is the highest ranking member among 14 Army personnel relieved from duty or suspended after an independent review into the climate and culture at Fort Hood prompted by Guillen’s murder.
Guillen had told family members that she was being sexually harassed, but was afraid to report it for fear of retaliation. She was last seen alive April 22 at Fort Hood. Her remains were found in June, and the man accused of murdering her, Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed himself. His alleged accomplice, Cecily Aguilar, is awaiting her trial.
Efflandt was scheduled to be transferred to Fort Bliss near El Paso, but that was delayed in August. His assignment to JBSA was announced Tuesday.