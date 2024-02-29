KTSA KTSA Logo

Former Judson ISD band director sentenced for child porn possession

By Don Morgan
February 29, 2024 5:23AM CST
Former Judson ISD band director sentenced for child porn possession
Judson ISD logo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A long prison sentenced has been handed to a former Judson ISD band director who was found guilty on 20 counts of child porn possession.

Mark Mallow was arrested in August of 2022 after the explicit material was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by a social media app.

He had been teaching at Woodlake Middle School at the time of his arrest.

Wednesday, Mallow was sentenced to 131 years in prison.

He’s facing additional charges of online solicitation of minor and will be tried at a later date.

