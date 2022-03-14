Former Judson ISD police officer convicted after making threatening text messages about Biden

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former school resource officer at Judson ISD faces jailtime after he sent a threatening text message about then-candidate Joe Biden.
Officials said William Oliver Towery, 55 of New Bruanfels, was convicted Monday after he responded to a text message about a Joe Biden campaign rally with a threat on December 11, 2019. Biden was a presidential candidate at the time the text message was sent.
“I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion. If you will be nell [sic] near him you may want to wear something dark to hide the blood splatter,” Towery wrote, according to federal prosecutors.
Towery was taken into custody after his conviction and officials said he faces up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine up to $250,000 and a $100 mandatory special assessment.
He will be sentenced on July 13.
The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and San Antonio Police Department conducted this investigation.