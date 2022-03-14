      Weather Alert

Former Judson ISD police officer convicted after making threatening text messages about Biden

Katy Barber
Mar 14, 2022 @ 6:14pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former school resource officer at Judson ISD faces jailtime after he sent a threatening text message about  then-candidate Joe Biden.

Officials said William Oliver Towery, 55 of New Bruanfels, was convicted Monday after he responded to a text message about a Joe Biden campaign rally with a threat on December 11, 2019. Biden was a presidential candidate at the time the text message was sent.

“I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion. If you will be nell [sic] near him you may want to wear something dark to hide the blood splatter,” Towery wrote, according to federal prosecutors.

Towery was taken into custody after his conviction and officials said he faces up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine up to $250,000 and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

He will be sentenced on July 13.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and San Antonio Police Department conducted this investigation.

TAGS
New Braunfels San Antonio William Oliver Towery
Popular Posts
Blue Bell Ice Cream fruity flavor hit stores for the first time
Officials: Texas foster care center sex-trafficked minors
Man shot in the head during argument at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East side
ARCA Menards Series race car hauler crashes in Texas, killing one
Government Cheese: Two Texas woman get prison time for massive welfare fraud scheme
Connect With Us Listen To Us On