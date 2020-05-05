Former KTSA newsman, JBSA spokesman has passed away
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Consummate professional, mentor, friend, kind, caring, talented, great guy, and brave —just some of the words being used to describe former KTSA newsman Brent Boller. He passed away Monday at the age of 63 after a ten-year battle with cancer.
“Heaven has gained a beautiful voice,” his wife, Jean, stated as she shared the news on Facebook of his death.
The San Diego native started working at KTSA as the morning news anchor after retiring as chief of public affairs for Randolph’s 12th Flying Training Wing.
Boller was at KTSA for 13 years. He left to take a job as spokesman for Joint Base San Antonio shortly after its inception. He worked at JBSA until 2014, but his love for radio kept drawing him back.
Even as he battled cancer, Brent worked part time at Texas Public Radio, and his rich, deep, golden voice and intellectual conversation will be missed on the San Antonio radio airwaves.
Funeral services are pending.